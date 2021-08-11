Laurie Keating Sells 10,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.