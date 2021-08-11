Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $481.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

