Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

