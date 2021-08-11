Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

LGGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

