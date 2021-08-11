Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

