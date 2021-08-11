Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

