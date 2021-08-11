Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

LESL opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.07. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last three months.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

