LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

