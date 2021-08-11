LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 18,238 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.