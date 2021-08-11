LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.76 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

