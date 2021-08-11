LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $297.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

