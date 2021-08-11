LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

