LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

SLYG opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

