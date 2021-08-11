LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $380,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

