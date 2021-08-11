Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 2.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 259,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 432,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGD. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$297.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

