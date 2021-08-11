Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.81.

LSI stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

