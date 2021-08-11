Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ZEV opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64.

In other Lightning eMotors news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

