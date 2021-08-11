Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

LINC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

