Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

