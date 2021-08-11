Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market cap of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

