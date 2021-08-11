Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

