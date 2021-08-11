Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,800 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

