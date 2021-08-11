Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,900 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

