Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,300 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

