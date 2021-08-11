Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.52 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.