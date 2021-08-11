Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

