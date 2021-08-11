Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS: LBLCF) recently:

7/29/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$63.74 price target on the stock, down previously from C$96.00.

LBLCF remained flat at $$68.25 during trading on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

