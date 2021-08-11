Loews (NYSE:L) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Critical Comparison

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safety Insurance Group and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loews has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.50%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60% Loews 10.48% 5.86% 1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Loews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.43 $138.21 million N/A N/A Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Loews has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Loews on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

