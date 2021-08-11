Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Shares of LGVN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.