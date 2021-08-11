LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) vs. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Financial Survey

LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.63 $1.38 billion N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.70% 5.48% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LONMIN PLC/S and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 3 7 0 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats LONMIN PLC/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

