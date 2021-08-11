LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Financial Survey

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 27.21% 48.77% 4.26%

59.5% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.80 $5.05 million $0.70 33.53

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LSL Property Services and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMH Properties beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

