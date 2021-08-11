Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 528,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

