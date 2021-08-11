Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 23,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYRA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.