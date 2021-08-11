Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

