Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

