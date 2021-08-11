Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Magna International has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.