MAI Capital Management Has $10.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

