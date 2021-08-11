MAI Capital Management Has $8.44 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

