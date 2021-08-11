MAI Capital Management Purchases 12,048 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.07. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73.

