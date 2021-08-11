MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.