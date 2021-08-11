Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.