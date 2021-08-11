Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.