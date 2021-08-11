Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,049. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

