Mark Goldin Sells 22,442 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

CSOD stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

