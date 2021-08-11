Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.42 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Marlin has a total market cap of $59.42 million and $14.12 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

