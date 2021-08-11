Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,476. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.