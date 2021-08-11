Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

