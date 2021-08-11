Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

