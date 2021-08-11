Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Down 6.7%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.68. 225,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 276,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$941.17 million and a P/E ratio of -52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

