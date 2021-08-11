Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.51 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

